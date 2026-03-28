What we know on Day 29 of the US and Israel’s war with Iran: Houthis enter war, nuclear sites hit
By Rhea Mogul, Issy Ronald, CNN
(CNN) — Four weeks after the United States and Israel first struck Iran, the war widened further on Saturday when Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels said they had launched ballistic missiles against Israel.
That came just hours after President Donald Trump warned the US offensive is “not finished,” and at least 10 US service members were wounded in an Iranian attack on the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.
Here is what you need to know on Day 29 of the conflict.
What are the main headlines?
- Houthi involvement: Houthi rebels based in Yemen, who form part of Iran’s so-called “Axis of Resistance,” said they launched ballistic missiles against Israel on Saturday for the first time in the conflict. Their involvement could throw the Middle East’s oil exports and shipping into further chaos since they can threaten another critical chokepoint – the Bab al-Mandab Strait connecting the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.
- Diplomatic efforts: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a one-hour call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday, a senior Pakistani source told CNN. Pezeshkian stressed “the need to build trust in order to facilitate talks and mediation,” while Sharif detailed the “diplomatic outreach” his government is undertaking. Pakistan has emerged as a key mediator and is scheduled to host a meeting attended by the foreign ministers of several regional powers on Sunday.
- War “not finished”: Trump said the war with Iran is “not finished yet” in remarks at the a summit in Miami, adding that the US still has “another 3,554” targets left to hit in Iran. “That’ll be done pretty quickly,” he said. Trump has previously claimed victory numerous times over Iran.
- Saudi Arabia attack: At least 10 US service members were wounded in an Iranian attack on the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, a US official told CNN. No service members were killed. A refueler tanker aircraft was also damaged.
- Civilian toll: More than 1,900 people have been killed in Iran since the war began, the Iranian Red Crescent said Friday, and more than 1,142 people have been killed in Lebanon, according to the country’s health ministry. Dozens others have been killed across the region too.
What’s happening on the ground?
- Gulf infrastructure damaged: The Omani port of Salalah was targeted by a drone attack which injured one foreign worker and damaged a crane, according to the country’s government-run news agency. In the UAE, falling debris from an intercepted missile caused three fires near Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi, an industrial hub, and injured six people. A drone attack also damaged the radar system at Kuwait International Airport.
- Iran nuclear sites targeted: The IDF said it targeted two nuclear facilities in Iran Friday – a uranium plant in Yazd and the inactive Arak reactor – after threatening to “escalate and expand” its attacks. No radiation risks were reported as a result, the International Atomic Energy Agency said. Israel also struck two steel plants.
- Munitions strike in Israel: At least one person died and four others suffered light injuries after a cluster munitions strike in Israel, according to its national emergency service, Magen David Adom.
- Humanitarian crisis in Lebanon: Aid groups are warning of the mounting humanitarian toll in Lebanon where about 20% of the population has been displaced. “Families live in constant fear, and the psychological toll, particularly on children, will last far beyond the current conflict,” said one UN official on Friday.
What is the Trump adminstration saying?
- Trump’s comments: Trump called on more Middle Eastern countries to sign the Abraham Accords, an agreement his administration reached in its first term which saw Israel normalize relations with some Arab nations including the UAE and Bahrain. He also suggested the US would scale back NATO spending due to alliance members’ reluctance to intervene in this war.
- Witkoff optimistic: Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said Friday he is “hopeful” meetings with Iran will take place “this week.” His comments came just after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told CNN that the US has not yet received a full Iranian response to the 15-point proposal to end the war set out by the Trump administration. Iranian state media has reported Tehran rejected that offer.
- New deployment: Meanwhile, the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier is expected to deploy to an area near the conflict, according to a source. That announcement came a day before the US Navy said another aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, has anchored in Split, Croatia. It was previously undergoing repairs in Crete, Greece after a non-combat related fire broke out on the ship on March 12. It had been participating in operations against Iran before the fire.
- No ground troops: Despite this, Rubio said Friday that the US can achieve its objectives “without any ground troops.” As to why more service members are being sent to the Middle East, Rubio said Trump “has to be prepared for multiple contingencies.”
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