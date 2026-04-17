Counter-terror police investigate incident near Israeli embassy in London

By Ivana Kottasová and Magdalena Vitores Moreno, CNN

(CNN) — British counter-terrorism officers, some wearing protective clothing, are examining the scene near the Israeli embassy in London after police said an unnamed group claimed to have targeted the building with drones carrying dangerous substances.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were examining items found in the vicinity and whether they were linked to the claim made in an online video.

A video circulating online shows two drones being handled by an unidentified person wearing a protective suit. The video, which was allegedly posted by an enigmatic pro-Iranian group, claims the embassy was the target, but doesn’t show any actual attack.

The police said: “While we can confirm that the Embassy has not been attacked, we are carrying out urgent enquiries to determine the authenticity of the video and to identify any potential link between it and the items discarded in Kensington Gardens.”

The Royal Parks, the charity that operates Kensington Gardens, said the park would be closed until further notice.

Kensington Gardens is a popular tourist destination in central London. The park is adjacent to the Kensington Palace, the home of several members of the British royal family.

Eye witnesses told CNN there was a heavy police presence earlier in the day, but by early afternoon, only about a half a dozen police officers were still at the scene. Some of them were armed, an unusual sight in London where most officers do not routinely carry guns.

A police van was seen parked in front of the embassy, a view of which was partially covered with a screen.

The news of the investigation comes as the Counter Terrorism Policing unit said it was investigating and making arrests in three separate recent arson attacks in London: an attack on Jewish community ambulances last month, and an attempted arson attack at a synagogue and an arson attack on the offices of a Persian language media organization, both of which happened on Wednesday.

The-CNN-Wire

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