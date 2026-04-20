Gunman opens fire at Mexico’s Teotihuacan pyramids, killing Canadian and injuring others, government says

By Michael Rios, Mauricio Torres, CNN

(CNN) — A shooting at Mexico’s Teotihuacán pyramids has left at least one person dead and several people injured, Mexico’s security cabinet said Monday.

According to preliminary information, a man fired shots at the popular archaeological site, killing a Canadian woman, before taking his own life, the cabinet said on X.

Authorities say they have seized a firearm, a bladed weapon and live cartridges at the site.

At least six people were injured – four by firearm and two by falling – and are receiving medical attention, the State of Mexico said.

Among the wounded are two Colombian nationals, one Canadian and one Russian, Secretary of Security for the State of Mexico Cristóbal Castañeda told reporters. He said that the situation is now under control.

CNN has reached out to the Canadian Foreign Ministry for comment, as well as the Colombian and Russian embassies.

The shooting happened as Mexico faces scrutiny over public security as it prepares to welcome millions of visitors for the World Cup this summer.

Videos on social media show people fleeing the area after gunfire was heard around Teotihuacán’s Pyramid of the Moon.

Teotihuacán is a major archaeological site and tourist destination in the State of Mexico, about 30 miles northeast from Mexico City. The vast archaeological zone, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is lined with multiple monuments including two towering pyramids.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum says authorities from federal, state and local agencies are responding to the matter.

“What happened today in Teotihuacán deeply hurts us. I express my most sincere solidarity with the people affected and their families. We are in contact with the Canadian embassy,” she said.

Mexico’s foreign ministry said it is also in contact with other embassies and is working to provide necessary support to the injured foreign nationals.

State of Mexico Governor Delfina Gómez also offered support, sending her “solidarity to the families of the people who were affected by what happened in Teotihuacán.”

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Max Saltman and Avery Schmitz contributed to this report.