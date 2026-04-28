America’s only special relationship is ‘probably Israel,’ says British ambassador to US in leaked comments

By Christian Edwards, CNN

(CNN) — Britain’s ambassador to Washington has said that the only country that has a “special relationship” with the United States is “probably Israel,” not Britain, in leaked comments which could overshadow King Charles III’s state visit underway in the US this week.

Christian Turner, who took office in February to replace Peter Mandelson – who was sacked over his ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein – made the remarks privately to a group of British students visiting the US in the same month he was appointed.

“‘Special relationship’ is a phrase I try not to utter because it’s quite nostalgic, it’s quite backwards-looking, and it has a lot of sort of baggage about it,” Turner said in a leaked audio recording. “I think there is probably one country that has a special relationship with the United States – and that is probably Israel.”

For the recently-appointed ambassador to have cast doubt on the “special relationship” – which the British government and monarchy has been at pains to revive – is a cause for embarrassment for Downing Street and could make Charles’ state visit uncomfortable. The remarks were first reported by the Financial Times on Tuesday, shortly before Charles and Queen Camilla were greeted by US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the White House.

In unusually outspoken comments, Turner also told the students he thought it was “extraordinary” that the Epstein scandal “hasn’t touched anybody” in the US. By contrast, he said, senior British figures – including Mandelson, his predecessor, and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor – had been “brought down” by the affair.

He said the Epstein scandal had raised an “interesting question” about the “different levels of accountability in our systems.”

Turner noted that Prime Minister Keir Starmer had been “on the ropes” for months because of the fallout from his decision to appoint Mandelson as ambassador. He said that the Labour Party could “remove” its embattled leader after local elections in May.

A Foreign Office spokesperson told CNN that Turner’s remarks were “private, informal comments” not intended to become public. “They are certainly not any reflection of the UK Government’s position,” the spokesperson said.

Despite disparaging the so-called “special relationship” between the United States and Britain, Turner said that Anglo-American relations were nevertheless “strong.”

“There is a deep history and affinity between us. Particularly on defense and security, we are intertwined,” he said.

But the ambassador said that Britain and its European neighbors must “work to redefine” the relationship, particularly on defense.

“We in Europe can’t just rely on a US security umbrella. So the relationship will carry on, if you want, special, but I think it’s going to have to be different,” Turner said.

“And my advice to my prime minister is ‘I can’t just put my hands on my ears and say it’s special, it’s going to be fine,’ we’ve got to work really clearly to see what we the UK bring to the table.”

Turner’s comments mean the Epstein scandal – which the British government and monarchy have attempted to skirt over during this week’s visit – will once again cast its shadow over proceedings.

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California, who co-sponsored the law that forced the Justice Department to release millions of Epstein files in its possession, had attempted to seize on the royal visit by writing a letter to the King last month requesting that he offer an in-person meeting with Epstein survivors.

But CNN reported earlier that the King and Queen do not plan to accept that request during their visit, with Buckingham Palace conscious that such a meeting could affect the British legal probe into Mountbatten-Windsor.

CNN has asked the British Embassy in Washington for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Max Foster, Lauren Said-Moorhouse and MJ Lee contributed reporting.