Israel redeploys military battalion that assaulted, detained CNN team after one-month suspension

By Oren Liebermann, CNN

(CNN) — An Israeli military battalion that assaulted and detained a CNN team in the occupied West Bank has been redeployed after a one-month suspension, an Israeli security source told CNN.

The reserve unit, which functions under the ultra-Orthodox “Netzah Yehuda” battalion, underwent an education seminar and additional training, the source said. According to Israel’s Army Radio, the unit is expected to return to full operation activities in the coming days.

On March 30, soldiers from the battalion detained a CNN team covering settler violence in the village of Tayasir in the West Bank. One soldier placed photojournalist Cyril Theophilos in a chokehold, bringing him to the ground and damaging his camera. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir took disciplinary action that appeared to be unprecedented, suspending the unit within 48 hours.

A military official told CNN that the assault on Theophilos would be investigated by Israel’s military police. The IDF called the incident a “serious ethical and professional failure.” The IDF had said the military would undergo training “aimed at reinforcing its professional and ethical foundations” and that Israel’s Central Command, which governs military operations in the West Bank, would decide when they could return to duty.

Police have not yet released any findings or disciplinary measures following a military police investigation. The soldier who assaulted the CNN photojournalist has not faced any additional known suspension or disciplinary measures.

Israeli police investigate earlier incident

Meanwhile, the Internal Investigations Department of Israel police, an independent body within the organization, is investigating an earlier incident in which an officer broke the wrist of CNN senior producer Abeer Salman. On March 17, Salman was among a group of journalists covering Ramadan prayers outside the Lion’s Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem. Muslim worshippers, barred from praying at the Al-Aqsa mosque under wartime restrictions, had gathered outside the walls of the Old City for prayers.

Police relocated worshippers to another location near the Old City walls when officers threw stun grenades at the group. Two journalists were detained at the scene as officers assaulted them and damaged their equipment. After their release, police ordered the journalists to move back. Footage from the scene shows the group obeying police instructions when a plain clothes officer grabbed Salman’s hand, twisting it and causing a fracture in her wrist.

In response to a series of questions about the incident and whether there had been any follow-up action, Israel police initially issued the same statement as before, one which the Union of Journalists in Israel said was “factually incorrect.” The statement claimed the journalists “refused to comply with police instructions” and did not identify themselves as press. The conduct, the statement said, “raised suspicion among officers” and the camera equipment “appeared intended to provoke.”

The police did not respond to a list of questions from CNN, including which instructions were not followed, which conduct was suspicious and why possessing a camera is seen as provocative.

“We are precluded from addressing the matter at this time,” the police said in a statement, referring to the ongoing investigation. Police have not said when they expect the investigation to conclude.

The-CNN-Wire

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