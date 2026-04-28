King Charles set to emphasize the US and UK’s shared history in address to Congress

By Issy Ronald, Max Foster, Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

Washington, DC (CNN) — Britain’s King Charles III will emphasize the long history and democratic values his country shares with the United States in an address to a joint meeting of Congress on Tuesday, delivered while relations between the two nations are at an unusually low ebb.

He will start his speech, which is expected to last around 20 minutes, by expressing solidarity and talk about how the US and United Kingdom stand shoulder-to-shoulder. He will say that he brings “the highest regard and friendship of the British people to the people of the United States” as the nation marks its 250th anniversary of independence, and is expected to reference Saturday’s shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Charles must strike a delicate balance on this state visit. British monarchs are constitutionally bound to remain above politics, able only to represent the UK rather than speak for its government. At the same time, his presence projects a soft power the British government is attempting to harness – Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper attended Monday’s garden party, where she told CNN the king’s visit was crucial for “people-to-people links” between the two nations.

Trump’s affection for the glitz and glamor of royalty has made the British monarchy a valuable asset for the UK government as it seeks to maintain the nations’ strong bond.

Events like Monday’s garden party, where Charles and Queen Camilla mingled with various guests, and the royals’ private tea with Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the White House provided a classic display of such pageantry. Before addressing Congress, Charles will have a private meeting with the president too.

The address will include remarks that will be viewed as an acknowledgement of the recent tensions between the two countries, following a period during which Trump has repeatedly attacked British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his government for not offering their complete support for the US offensive against Iran.

Despite acknowledging this, Charles will focus on the common ties between the old allies, saying that the foundations of their “democratic, legal and social traditions” – stretching all the way back to Magna Carta – mean that “time and again, our two countries have always found ways to come together.”

He will speak of the military alliance between the two nations, noting that it is “measured not in years but in decades.”

There will be a personal touch in the speech too. Charles will discuss his own faith and his belief that in the hearts of the two nations lies “a generosity of spirit and a duty to foster compassion, to promote peace, to deepen mutual understanding and to value people of all faiths and none.”

And he will conclude by explicitly stating the overarching message of his visit, emphasizing that the two countries’ shared history is one of “reconciliation and renewal,” which has engendered “one of the greatest alliances in human history.”

On Tuesday evening, there will be a State Dinner, featuring toasts from both Charles and Trump.

The-CNN-Wire

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