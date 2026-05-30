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A visual guide to the Laos cave rescue

<i>CNN via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Here’s everything CNN knows about how the rescue operation has unfolded so far and the depths to which the rescuers have had to dive to reach the trapped men.
<i>CNN via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Here’s everything CNN knows about how the rescue operation has unfolded so far and the depths to which the rescuers have had to dive to reach the trapped men.
By
May 29, 2026 12:46 PM
Published 5:41 AM

By Ellie Stubbs, Lou Robinson, Sophie Tanno, Yukari Schrickel, Annette Choi, Henrik Pettersson, Kocha Olarn, CNN

(CNN) — A daring and complex rescue operation is ongoing in a remote cave in Laos. Five people have now been brought to safety after being trapped for more than a week. Two other remain unaccounted for and rescuers say they are currently assessing the situation and planning their next steps.

Here’s everything CNN knows about how the rescue operation has unfolded so far and the depths to which the rescuers have had to dive to reach the trapped men.

The-CNN-Wire
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Cave diagram is based on information from the cave divers of Metta Tham Kalasin Command and Control Center.

Photos: Norrased Palasing/Reuters, Metta Tham Kalasin Rescue/Handout/Reuters, Thailand Rescue Diver/Facebook

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