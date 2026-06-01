Race against time for Laos cave rescuers as focus shifts to newly discovered shaft

By Rebecca Wright, Kocha Olarn, Angie Puranasamriddhi, June Jeong, Laura Sharman, CNN

Vientiane, Laos (CNN) — Rescuers in Laos are racing against time as they investigate a possible “knocking response” deep inside a flooded cave network, where two men are believed to remain trapped days after one was rescued and four others crawled to freedom.

The development could indicate possible signs of life but rescuers stress they need to investigate further before saying for sure whether the knocks are from the stranded men.

The response sounds came as rescuers rappelled down a newly discovered vertical shaft that may provide a safer entry into a flooded cave and lead to a chamber where the men could be.

“We still cannot confirm that the knocking sounds came from trapped victims. However, we can confirm that there were definite knocking sounds in response to the signals,” Thai specialist cave diver Kengkard Bongkawong told CNN by phone earlier Monday.

Later, Kengkard warned any rescue plan in the coming hours “remains unclear for now.” A team of divers are waiting for authorities to bring advanced scanning equipment that can produce a clear map of the cave, he told CNN.

Rescuers could potentially use that equipment while being lowered down the shaft, which would provide a clear picture of the cave’s layout, added Kengkard.

Rescuers said earlier Monday that they’d heard knocking responses on at least two occasions in the last 24 hours.

Thai rescue technician Manat Artmongkron said that the response was heard 70 meters (230 feet) down the shaft.

“The sounds appeared to come from just 5 meters away, raising hopes that the missing individuals may be nearby,” he wrote Monday on Facebook.

The villagers’ ordeal began on May 20 when eight men entered a cave in central Laos in search of gold, but became trapped when heavy rain blocked the exit.

A survivor managed to raise the alarm, triggering a complex operation involving experts who were summoned from around the world to the country’s central Xaisomboun province.

Five men emerged alive from the tunnel on Friday and Saturday, leaving rescuers searching for the remaining two, who entered separately via a different route.

What’s next in the Laos cave rescue?

Divers are “not entirely sure” what the next steps of the rescue plan will entail, according to one team member, Josh Richards, after they “couldn’t identify any way” down a newly-discovered point of entry.

Attention turned Monday to the vertical cave shaft that plunges more than 100 meters (328 feet) into a dark chamber that rescuers hoped would provide a safer entry into a flooded cave.

But Richards, an Australian diver, warned that the shaft was “completely full of rockfall and landslide.” “We’re not entirely sure what the next steps are,” he said in a video clip on Monday.

The rescue team is due to have a meeting evening local time to firm up their plan of action, according to Richards.

Richards said in a video clip on Sunday: “From what we know, there is a significant air pocket that is considerably further on – another 100 meters or so.” Although the air pocket is an “amazing find,” it’s a “fairly lethal passage,” he added.

He described this stretch as an “even tighter and more unpleasant” passage than anything the divers have traversed so far, and the “only place” where the missing two could be.

Rescuers were working with a map drawn with the aid of the five survivors and they hope the shaft will connect to another passage beyond the chamber where they were found.

Conditions at the cave entrance remain challenging, with the latest rainfall causing flash flooding.

Bounkham Luanglath, president of the Lao People’s Volunteer Association, said Monday that work continues to “pump water out to drain the cave as quickly as possible.”

Other methods include blocking water sources in the area and building more water retention ponds, on top of the existing one, to prevent further flooding.

Of the survivors, one was guided to safety on Friday, while the other four managed to escape unaided the next day after extensive efforts to drain the floodwater from the area.

All five are recovering in hospital after surviving for more than a week on water and sleep to preserve their strength before help arrived.

The-CNN-Wire

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