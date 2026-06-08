Mohamed ElBaradei Fast Facts
CNN Editorial Research
(CNN) — Here is a look at the life of Mohamed ElBaradei, former director general of the IAEA and Nobel Peace Prize winner.
Personal
Birth date: June 17, 1942
Birth place: Cairo, Egypt
Birth name: Mohamed Mostafa ElBaradei
Father: Mostafa ElBaradei, an attorney
Mother: Aida (Hegazi) ElBaradei
Marriage: Aida (Elkachef) ElBaradei
Children: Laila and Mostafa
Education: University of Cairo, bachelor’s degree in Law, 1962; New York University School of Law, doctorate in International Law, 1974
Timeline
1964 – Begins his career in the Egyptian Diplomatic Service. Serves in the Permanent Missions of Egypt to the United Nations in New York and Geneva.
1974-1978 – Special assistant to the Foreign Minister of Egypt.
1980 – Senior fellow in charge of the International Law Program at the United Nations Institute for Training and Research.
1981-1987 – Adjunct professor of international law at New York University School of Law.
1984 – Joins the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as a legal adviser.
December 1997-November 2009 – Director General of the IAEA.
March 7, 2003 – In a presentation to the UN Security Council, ElBaradei says the IAEA “to date found no evidence or plausible indication of the revival of a nuclear weapon program in Iraq.”
October 7, 2005 – Receives the Nobel Peace Prize, jointly with the IAEA, for efforts “to prevent nuclear energy from being used for military purposes and to ensure that nuclear energy for peaceful purposes is used in the safest possible way.”
February 2006 – Receives the Greatest Nile Collar, Egypt’s highest honor.
January 2011 – Participates in protests in Cairo and is placed under house arrest, a source tells CNN.
April 26, 2011 – ElBaradei’s book, “The Age of Deception: Nuclear Diplomacy in Treacherous Times,” is published.
July 14, 2013 – Is sworn in as Egypt’s interim vice president for foreign relations.
August 14, 2013 – Resigns as vice president for foreign relations and steps down to protest the heavy police response to anti-government demonstrators. He moves to Vienna, Austria, before the end of the month.
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