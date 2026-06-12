Four UK pro-Palestinian activists jailed over raid at Israeli firm Elbit

Story by Reuters

(Reuters) — Four British pro-Palestinian

activists were sentenced to a total of more than 20 years over a

2024 raid on a factory operated by Israeli defence firm Elbit

which caused more than £1 million of damage, with the judge

giving longer terms after ​determining there was a “terrorism

connection.”

Charlotte Head, 30, Samuel Corner, 23, Leona Kamio, 30, and

Fatema Zainab Rajwani, 21, were members of the banned group

Palestine Action, which organised the assault on the Elbit

Systems UK facility in Bristol, southwest England, two years

ago.

They were convicted of criminal damage at ⁠Woolwich Crown

Court in May while Corner, who prosecutors said hit a police

officer with a sledgehammer, was found guilty of inflicting

grievous bodily harm. They had previously been acquitted of

aggravated burglary.

Prosecutors said the incident should be treated as having a

terrorism connection and the four should be sentenced

accordingly with harsher ⁠punishments, drawing condemnation from

human rights groups and high-profile supporters.

Judge Jeremy Johnson said it was an “aggravating factor that

the offending had a terrorist connection,” but added that their

previous good character was a substantial mitigating factor.

He sentenced Corner to seven years and eight months in total

for the two convictions, after finding he used “extreme and

gratuitous” force and that his autism didn’t explain why he

swung the sledgehammer.

Kamio ‌and Head were sentenced to five years while ⁠Rajwani

was sentenced to four years and eight months for the criminal

damage. They will all spend another year on licence after

release.

Lawyers for activists say terror link is baseless

The raid took place around 10 months into Israel’s

bombardment of Gaza in response to a deadly attack by Hamas-led

fighters in October 2023.

Palestine Action was later proscribed under terrorism law, a

decision which was ruled unlawful by London’s High Court though

the group ​remains banned pending a government appeal, with a

ruling due on Monday.

Judge Johnson said that while at the time of the offence

Palestine Action was ​not a ‌proscribed terrorist organisation,

the offences had ​a terrorist connection because it involved

serious damage to property and was intended to influence British

government policy toward Israel, and said it was an aggravating

factor when sentencing.

In impact statements given to the court, Elbit said the

company had received almost £1.2 million from insurers to ⁠cover

the damage, while the incident had had a lasting impact on staff

safety and wellbeing.

Specialist military ​drone equipment, IT systems and

computers were among the items damaged in the incident.

The activists said they were simply motivated to destroy

weapons to stop what they described ​as Israel’s “genocide” in

Gaza and disavowed violence against people.

Lawyers ⁠for the jailed activists said there was no basis for

treating their convictions as terrorism, saying they had not

been charged with any terrorist offence.

About 100 public figures, including author Sally Rooney,

activist Greta Thunberg and actor Steve Coogan, have signed ⁠an

open letter ‌saying that if the four received harsher sentences

because the offence was treated as terrorism, it would be a

miscarriage of justice.

“Criminal damage has never been treated as terrorism within

the UK justice system before and it ‌is ‌dangerous to treat them

as ​the ​same thing,” said Kerry Moscogiuri, Amnesty International

UK’s chief executive.

“It is completely disproportionate to punish protesters for

criminal damage as if they were terrorists, a sentence that will

stay with them for the rest of their lives.”

Outside court, police said they had arrested over 100 people

for showing support for Palestine Action.

The-CNN-Wire

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