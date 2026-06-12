Gwyneth Paltrow faces online backlash for starring in luxury Israel real estate ad

By Oren Liebermann, CNN

(CNN) — Academy Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow is facing backlash online after the Hollywood A-lister and lifestyle entrepreneur starred in an advertisement for a luxury Israeli real estate project.

The 53-year-old actress appears in the promotion for 51 Park, a 51-story real estate project in the coastal city of Herzliya, just north of Tel Aviv. In the ad, which was shot in New York and released this week, Paltrow says, “There’s a reason the world’s most iconic buildings are by a park. 51 Park.”

Asked if the building is in New York, she says, “Herzliya. Israel.”

Although she did not post the ad on her own Instagram page, users of the social media platform flooded her latest posts with outrage over her promotion of a project in Israel. Some criticized her for promoting real estate in that country as Gaza lies in ruins due to Israel’s war there, while others posted pictures of Palestinian flags and statements of “Free Palestine” in several languages.

CNN has reached out to Paltrow for comment.

Israel has been accused by several human rights organizations of committing genocide in Gaza, and is facing a genocide trial at the International Court of Justice. Israeli leaders have repeatedly denied the allegations, saying its military campaign was aimed at defeating Hamas.

The backlash highlights the risk of being associated with Israel in this way after three years of war in Gaza – in which more than 72,000 Palestinians were killed – as well as wars in Lebanon and Iran.

In a recent survey, the Pew Research Center found that most people across 36 countries expressed unfavorable views of Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In all, 67% of adults surveyed had an unfavorable view of Israel, while only 25% had a positive view.

Paltrow was raised in an interfaith Jewish-Christian family. Her father was Jewish, and she has been open about celebrating Jewish holidays like Hanukkah. After the Hamas-led terror attack on October 7, 2023, Paltrow was among a list of Hollywood stars who wrote a letter to then-President Joe Biden urging him to help free the hostages held in Gaza.

The-CNN-Wire

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