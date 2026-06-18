Man arrested in UK after toddler ends up in zoo crocodile enclosure

By Hira Humayun, CNN

(CNN) — Police in the UK have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a 3-year-old boy was found in a critical condition inside a zoo’s crocodile enclosure.

“Officers were called to the zoo at 1.24pm to reports of an incident involving a three-year-old boy, during which he ended up in the crocodile enclosure,” Cambridgeshire police said.

The child has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries and is in critical but stable condition, police said, adding that specially trained officers are supporting the boy and his family.

A 30-year-old man from Norfolk was arrested and police say they do not believe he and the child are known to each other and an investigation is underway.

“At this stage we are speaking to people who were at the zoo at the time of this distressing incident to understand more about the circumstances,” said Detective Inspector Verity McCann.

The Johnsons of Old Hurst Zoo said in a statement that the Tropical House –where the alligators and crocodiles are kept – will remain closed until further notice, out of respect for the family.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the boy and his family following the incident that occurred today,” the zoo said.

Ben Obese-Jecty, a Member of Parliament for Huntington, where the zoo is located, said senior officers are treating the incident as a “critical” one and that a criminal investigation is taking place.

“My thoughts are with the young victim and his family during a hugely traumatic and difficult time,” he posted to X.

The-CNN-Wire

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