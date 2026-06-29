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How to help those affected by the earthquakes in Venezuela

<i>Manaure Quintero/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>People remain on a street following an earthquake in Caracas on Wednesday.
<i>Manaure Quintero/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>People remain on a street following an earthquake in Caracas on Wednesday.
By
New
June 25, 2026 2:28 PM
Published 3:15 PM

CNN Impact Your World

(CNN) — The death toll from last week’s twin quakes in Venezuela has risen to more than 1,700 people and thousands have been injured, according to the country’s top lawmaker. The second quake was the country’s most powerful in more than a century.

Search and rescue efforts continue, and charities are on the ground providing aid to those affected. You can make a difference by donating via the form below or click HERE.

Impact Your World will continue to monitor the situation and add additional vetted organizations as they begin operations on the ground.

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