Monaco bombing attack suspect found shot dead in Ukraine, officials say

By Daria Tarasova-Markina, Victoria Butenko, Lauren Kent, CNN

(CNN) — The woman suspected in the Monaco bombing attack that wounded a Ukrainian businessman has been found dead in Ukraine, officials in that country said on Tuesday.

Interpol previously named the bombing suspect as 39-year-old Anastasiia Berezovska, who was born in Ukraine and recently resided in Germany. Her body was found with gunshot wounds to the head and pistol casings, according to police and the Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office.

Ukrainian authorities said they detained two men on suspicion of murdering Berezovska “by prior conspiracy.”

Police said that one of the men – a current employee of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate – confessed to the murder of Berezovska and claimed that the second suspect, who is a former law enforcement officer, was an accomplice.

Berezovska arrived in Ukraine on July 1, and she communicated with her family and the two men, according to a statement from Ukrainian National Police on Tuesday. Investigators learned that both men had repeatedly made bank transfers and cryptocurrency payments to Berezovska, which prompted police to treat them “as individuals potentially involved in the attempted murder in Monaco.”

Police said urgent search measures were carried out against the two men, during which the active intelligence office confessed to the murder and had not informed his superiors of his contacts with Berezovska or the bank transfers to her. He also said he had “acted on his own initiative,” the police statement said.

“Additionally, during a search of the former law enforcement officer’s residence, a basement room resembling a torture chamber was discovered,” the police statement said.

The prosecutors office also said that “law enforcement authorities are identifying the instigators and other figures involved in the attempted murder of the family in Monaco.”

CNN has reached out to Monaco police, the Monaco Justice Department and Interpol for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.