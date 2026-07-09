UK populist leader’s election gamble backfires as his only opponent is a trash can

By Billy Stockwell, CNN

London (CNN) — A political gamble looks like it has spectacularly backfired.

When British right-wing populist leader Nigel Farage announced he was resigning as a lawmaker and triggering a special election in the face of a swirl of allegations over personal financing, he sought the high ground, saying his constituents “should be the judges of my actions.”

Instead, rival parties united in dismissing his actions as a stunt, leaving his only opponent to be a garbage-can wearing comedian whose policies include forcing rule-breaking cyclists to ride unicycles.

The leader of the Reform UK party – which is topping most UK opinion polls – resigned as a member of parliament for Clacton-on-Sea, his constituency in southeast England, on Tuesday, amid mounting controversy over undeclared financial donations.

Farage framed the move as a way to let the people of Clacton decide his political future rather than an “establishment” that he says is out to discredit him.

The politician is facing allegations he failed to declare millions of pounds’ worth of gifts from wealthy donors and is being investigated by parliament’s standards watchdog. He has denied any wrongdoing.

“I’ve decided the people of Clacton should be the judges of my actions,” Farage said. “I ‌will fight to win. I will fight to continue the political ⁠revolution that Reform has started.”

But the decision was quickly branded a stunt by his usual sparring partners, with all the UK’s main political parties — the ruling Labour Party, the right-wing Conservative Party and the centrist Liberal Democrats — announcing they would boycott the Clacton vote.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who resigned as leader of the Labour Party last month, brushed the move a “desperate stunt,” while a spokesperson for Andy Burnham, widely seen as the country’s prime-minister-in-waiting, said it was a “gimmick designed to distract from serious allegations about Farage’s funders.”

With all the usual political opponents out of the picture, the only figure to step forward so far to challenge Farage is a man known in the UK as “Count Binface,” a satirical comedian who describes himself online as a “space politician.”

“Game on, Nige,” Binface posted on X, a platform where he has more than 200,000 followers, after Farage stepped down.

Some politicians have pointed to the comedian’s involvement as proof that the special election, known as a by-election in Britain, is nothing but a sideshow intended to deflect attention away from recent controversies regarding Farage’s private wealth.

British Conservative MP Ben Obese-Jecty said the showdown between Farage and “Binface” illustrated “the farce that is the Clacton by-election.”

But Farage’s supporters say it shows how the mainstream parties are fearful they could lose if they stand up to Farage, the chief architect of Brexit whose party has made major gains in recent local government elections.

Reform UK’s home affairs chief, Zia Yusuf, criticized the boycotting party leaders for declining the chance to beat Farage “at the ballot box” after criticizing him for years.

“Cowardly and transparent. The establishment is on the ropes,” he posted on X.

Amid the divided opinion, Binface has nevertheless found himself spotlighted in recent hours by the British press.

In an interview ironically dubbed by a BBC host as the “interview of the morning,” the comedian joked on Wednesday whether the politicians who refused to join the contest were “running scared” from him, or from Farage.

“Are they running scared from old Binny, or do they think that Nigel’s running a cunning stunt?” he told BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program.

Asked what his appeal is going to be to the people of Clacton, the comedian replied, “I’m not Nigel Farage.”

The-CNN-Wire

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