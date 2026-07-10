King Charles hosted Harry and Meghan for a private family gathering in Gloucestershire

By Max Foster, Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

London (CNN) — King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on Friday afternoon at Highgrove House, the king’s private country residence in Gloucestershire, England.

The meeting marks the first time King Charles has seen the whole family in four years, when Harry, Meghan and their children were in the UK for the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

In the years since, Harry has made several quick trips back to the UK, most notably attending his grandmother’s funeral in 2022 and his father’s coronation in 2023. The last known meeting between the duke and his father was in September when the pair had tea at Clarence House in London.

Harry, who arrived in the United Kingdom on Monday evening, returned this time to mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games, the Paralympic-style sporting competition for injured servicemen and veterans he set up more than a decade ago, as well as carry out several other charity engagements.

CNN previously reported that his wife and their two children might join him later in the week, as there was hope that the trip would allow King Charles to reunite with his young grandchildren, who are now 7 and 5-years-old.

The royal family will not release any images or further details of the meeting given that it was a private family occasion, CNN understands.

British media have reported that Meghan and the children were vacationing in Portugal, where they have a home, prior to visiting the UK this week.

CNN’s Anna Stewart and Lauren Kent contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

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