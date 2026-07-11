Manhunt underway after 2 killed in mass shooting at Canada’s largest Latin street festival in Toronto, police say

By Emma Tucker, CNN

(CNN) — A manhunt is underway after two people were killed and several others were injured in a mass shooting at Canada’s largest Latin street festival in Toronto on Saturday, police said.

Six people were shot, and the suspect or suspects remain at large, police said.

Festivalgoers ran down sidewalks from the scene, restricted by yellow tape, as scores of black police SUVs and patrol cars, heavy-duty armored vehicles and ambulances sped toward it, CTV footage showed.

Police said they secured the scene roughly an hour after the active shooting began but continued to urge people to stay away from the area in the city’s midtown, where the Salsa on St. Clair multiday festival celebrating Latin culture has been held annually for 22 years, according to organizers.

CNN has reached out to the festival organizers, police and city officials for comment.

While deadly gun violence is less common in Canada than in the US, it still ravages communities.

Less than three weeks ago, the country was devastated by another mass shooting when a gunman opened fire in Montreal. A subsequent shootout with police killed two people in broad daylight and marked the first time a Montreal officer has been killed in the line of duty in two decades.

The shooting took place in a country with far stronger gun laws compared to the US and where mass shootings are infrequent. After Canada suffered its most deadly shooting in Nova Scotia in 2020, where 22 people were killed, the government put in place major reforms and bans on assault-style weapons.

This story has been updated with additional information.

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