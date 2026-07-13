UK counter-terror police lead investigation into suspected murder of former lawmaker Ann Widdecombe

By Lauren Kent, CNN

London (CNN) — British counter-terrorism police are now leading the investigation into the suspected murder of former UK lawmaker Ann Widdecombe “following new information and evidence,” UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said on Monday.

Police had previously said there was no information to suggest Widdecombe’s murder was an act of terrorism or politically motivated.

“The police are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry to establish the motivation for this attack,” Mahmood said in an update, also noting that she will brief lawmakers in the House of Commons on Monday afternoon.

The former lawmaker was found dead at her home in Haytor, Devon, in western England on Thursday. Police say they believe Widdecombe died the day before her body was discovered. She had “sustained serious injuries,” police said in a statement last week.

On Saturday, police arrested a 28-year-old man in South Yorkshire, England – hundreds of miles away – on suspicion of murder.

“The suspect, who is a white British national, is now in police custody,” said the statement from Devon and Cornwall Police, which noted that Counter Terrorism Policing North East and South Yorkshire Police carried out the arrest on their behalf.

Then on Monday, Counter Terrorism Policing said in a statement that “new information and evidence has come to light during what has been a dynamic and complex investigation,” prompting them to take the lead. “The man in custody has since been re-arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism,” the statement added.

Widdecombe, 78, was a former Conservative Member of Parliament, government minister and fixture on British television. In 2019, she was elected to European Parliament as a member of the right-wing Brexit Party, led by Nigel Farage. After the UK formally withdrew from the EU, she served as the immigration spokesperson for the Brexit Party’s successor organization, Reform UK.

Widdicombe was last seen publicly in a televised interview on TalkTV last Wednesday morning. During that TV appearance, she vehemently defended Farage, following his decision to resign from parliament and re-run for his seat in parliament.

Farage released a statement mourning Widdecombe on Friday, saying that she “gave her life to public service.”

Across the political divide, many British politicians offered condolences. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer last week described her death as a “significant loss” and said it was an important moment to “rise above any political differences.”

CNN’s Max Saltman contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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