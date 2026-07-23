Hot in the city? Free movies help Italians ‘chill’ in Rome

Barbie Latza Nadeau

Rome (CNN) — The city of Rome is launching “The Big Chill” initiative, named after the 1983 blockbuster movie, offering free movies in air-conditioned cinemas during the heat of the day in an exceptionally hot summer.

Fewer than half of Italians have air conditioning in their homes, according to energy company Enel. In Rome, sweltering citizens are joining the “fan club” — as in the handheld kind — to find relief from oppressive heat.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri announced the cool idea on Wednesday at a press conference and on social media, saying that it was designed to give people without air conditioning an opportunity to cool off, and to help combat isolation through socializing, recreation and cultural engagement.

“Beautiful films including new releases will be screened,” Gualtieri said Wednesday.

“Each day a different film will be shown, ​and people ​will be ⁠able to spend time there watching a movie in a cool ​environment, because not everyone has air conditioning.”

The films include “There’s Still a Tomorrow,” by Paola Cortellesi, “Flaminia” by Michael Giraud, “Volare” by Margherita Buy, “One Step at a Time: Fabi Silvestri Gazzé” by Francesco Cordio, “Hey Joe” by Claudio Giovannesi, “Ten Minutes” by Maria Sole Tognazzi, “Romeo is Juliet” by Giovanni Veronesi, “One Hundred Sundays” by Antonio Albanese, “That Summer with Irene” by Carlo Sironi, and “I Am Not What I Am” by Edoardo Leo.

While free films may sound like a Roman Holiday, the scheme is meant for Rome citizens, not tourists who often have air-conditioned hotel rooms. Movie goers will be able to sit through two films a day — all the participating cinemas will run the same sequence of films for the whole period, which may be extended if the heat wave continues.

Massive venues like the city’s Auditorium and Palaexpo center will also be opened to the public, with free exhibitions set up for people to visit. Libraries, performance theaters, co-working spaces, and other air-conditioned venues will also be free to the public from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. through August 4.

Europe has endured a summer of brutal heat waves, with many cities taking special measures to offer water and cooling spaces for residents who don’t have air conditioning at home.

Residents of Rome have been dealing with temperatures hovering around 98 degrees Fahrenheit all week. They’re expected to face another heatwave next week, potentially reaching highs of 104 degrees. August is predicted to be even hotter, according to Italy’s Air Force — the official source for weather predictions in the country.

In Rome, there are currently 178 climate shelters across the city, according to Gualtieri. “I think it’s the most in the world,” he said Wednesday. “And in Rome we don’t count supermarkets since there aren’t any bathrooms.”

The open cinema initiative is sponsored by the city’s culture department and Zetema Progetto Cultura. Popcorn costs extra.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.