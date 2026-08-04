Tracking traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, in maps and charts

By Lou Robinson, Byron Manley, Koko Nakajima, Becky Pinnington and Henrik Pettersson, CNN

(CNN) — Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz — the vital shipping lane at the heart of the US-Iran conflict — is again plummeting as the ceasefire agreed on June 17 has broken down.

Traffic had slowly been picking up, but after Iran struck three vessels near the Strait on July 7, the conflict escalated with the United States resuming airstrikes on the country. On July 12, Iran declared the waterway closed and the next day US President Donald Trump responded by insisting the Strait is still open, but reinstated a naval blockade against ships transiting to or from Iranian ports.

CNN is tracking the strait’s traffic volumes in maps and charts.

The conflict between the US and Iran has devolved into a “very determined fight over who controls the Strait of Hormuz,” said Mehran Kamrava, professor of government at Georgetown University in Qatar.

Iran aims to control traffic by demanding ships use a route that goes through its territorial waters, while Oman and UN’s International Maritime Organization have proposed an alternative shipping lane hugging the Omani coastline.

Iran rejects this route and has repeatedly carried out attacks on ships using it. On August 1, a tanker took damage to its engine room after being struck by a projectile and second vessel came under fire on the same day.

The US reimposed sanctions on Iranian oil sales on July 7, and the renewed naval blockade came into effect on Tuesday, July 14.

Amin Nasser, CEO of the world’s top oil exporter, Saudi Aramco, said 2.6 billion barrels of crude have been lost from global supplies during the war with Iran, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Nasser also said current trade flows through the Strait of Hormuz are at a tenth of pre-conflict levels, adding that the world will continue to lose more than 100 million barrels of crude for each week the passage is closed.

Read more about how the conflict in the war in Iran is affecting global oil prices, and the price of gasoline in the US here:

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—CNN’s Oliver Sherwood, Mohammed Tawfeeq, Kathleen Magramo and Zachary B. Wolf contributed to this report.