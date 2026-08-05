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Enrico Letta Fast Facts

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Published 10:34 AM

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(CNN) — Here is a look at the life of former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta.

Personal

Birth date: August 20, 1966

Birth place: Pisa, Italy

Father: Giorgio Letta, a mathematics professor

Mother: Anna (Banchi) Letta

Marriage: Gianna Fregonara

Children: Giacomo, Lorenzo, Francesco

Education: University of Pisa, International Law, 1994; Scuola Superiore “S.Anna,” European Community Law, Ph.D., 2007

Religion: Roman Catholic

Other Facts

His uncle, Gianni Letta, was former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s chief of staff.

Center-left Democrat.

Timeline

1991-1995 – President, European Young Christian Democrats.

1993 – Chief of staff for Foreign Affairs Minister Beniamino Andreatta.

January 1997-November 1998 – Deputy secretary of the Italian People’s Party.

1998-1999Minister of European Affairs for Prime Minister Massimo D’Alema.

1999-2001Minister of Industry and Commerce.

2001 Is elected to Italy’s Parliament.

January 2002-May 2006Head of the Department of National Economy.

2004 Elected to the European Parliament.

2006-2008 – Secretary to the Council of Ministers for Prime Minister Romano Prodi.

October 2007-February 2009Minister of Welfare.

February 2009-October 2009Head of the National Department of Welfare.

November 2009-April 2013 – Deputy national secretary for the Democratic Party.

April 28, 2013 – Is sworn in as Italy’s prime minister.

October 2, 2013 – Letta’s coalition government survives a confidence vote by a healthy margin, with 235 senators voting in favor to 70 against.

February 14, 2014 – Resigns as prime minister.

2015 – President of Associazione Italia ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), which supports Italy in its business dealings with countries in southeast Asia.

September 1, 2015-March 2021 – Dean of the Paris School of International Affairs at Sciences Po.

2016-present – President of the Jacques Delors Institute, an economic think tank founded by former European Commission President Jacques Delors and located in Paris.

March 14, 2021 – Letta is elected the leader of Italy’s centre-left Democratic party (PD).

October 4, 2021 – Letta wins a parliamentary by-election in Siena, securing a seat in Italy’s Chamber of Deputies.

September 26, 2022 – Following the right-wing coalition’s victory in the parliamentary elections on September 25, Letta announces he will stand down as leader of the PD.

October 1, 2024 – Announced as the next dean of the IE School of Politics, Economics and Global Affairs in Spain. Letta is expected to begin his new role on November 20.

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