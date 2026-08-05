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Pope Leo to visit Peru in November

<i>Matteo Pernaselci/Vatican Media/Vatican Pool/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Pope Leo XIV holds his Sunday Angelus prayer from his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square on August 2
<i>Matteo Pernaselci/Vatican Media/Vatican Pool/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Pope Leo XIV holds his Sunday Angelus prayer from his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square on August 2
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Published 3:24 AM

By Christopher Lamb, CNN

(CNN) — Pope Leo XIV will make a return visit to Peru in November, a country where he served as a missionary and bishop for nearly two decades.

The Vatican announced on Wednesday that Pope Leo will make a lengthy visit to Latin America November 6-17 and will be in Peru from November 11 until the end of his trip.

Leo XIV will begin his visit in Uruguay from November 6-8 before going to Argentina from November 8-11.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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