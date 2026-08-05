Russian attack kills 17 in Kyiv region, Zelensky says

By Svitlana Vlasova, James Legge, CNN

Kyiv, Ukraine (CNN) — Russian strikes on Ukraine’s capital and nearby areas have killed 17 people and wounded dozens of others overnight, officials said, as both sides step up attacks on facilities that underpin daily life.

The deadly assault underlines the worsening danger for urban civilians far from the front lines, as Ukraine grapples with perilously low stocks of missile interceptors. Its air force said Russia had launched 24 ballistic missiles and four anti-ship missiles overnight, but did not mention intercepting any of them.

In July, Russian attacks killed at least 377 civilians and wounded 2,129 others in Ukraine, making it the deadliest month of the invasion there since April 2022, as the more than four-year-long war grinds on.

Recent Ukrainian strikes on Wildberries – Russia’s equivalent of e-commerce giant Amazon – have brought Moscow’s war on Ukraine even closer to home by disrupting the lives and livelihoods of ordinary Russians.

Moscow’s attack overnight into Wednesday seemed to offer a riposte to the Wildberries onslaught, targeting warehouse and logistics facilities in and around the Ukrainian capital. Images from emergency services showed extensive damage to a number of industrial buildings in the Kyiv region.

“The main targets of the attack were warehouses belonging to civilian enterprises,” Zelensky said in a post on Telegram. A brewery and hardware store warehouses, a railway station and other infrastructure were struck, he said.

“Rescue workers are continuing to operate under high-risk conditions, as the risk of further enemy strikes persists,” the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said Wednesday.

Moscow’s Ministry of Defense said its military had “launched a massive strike using ground-based precision-guided weapons and long-range strike drones.”

The attack hit “transport, logistics and distribution centers,” it said, asserting that they had been “involved in the storage and delivery of various weapons and military cargo, as well as in the production and distribution of unmanned aerial vehicles.”

Zelensky once again called on Ukraine’s allies to provide it with the military hardware required to down Russian missiles.

“It is crucial that our partners realize that delays in their delivery or a reluctance to provide anti-ballistic systems lead precisely to such horrific casualties and destruction,” he said in his post. “Partners who are not ready to help more actively with the supply of interceptors right now can help by imposing new sanctions.”

Ukraine faces a shortage of US-made interceptors for Patriots – the only defense system that can bring down certain advanced ballistic missiles.

Late last month, US President Donald Trump said he was hesitant to allow Ukraine to build its own Patriot missile interceptors – an idea he first announced on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Turkey last month.

Ukraine launched its own assault on Russia overnight, striking another Wildberries sorting center in the Tula oblast, the local governor said. Damage was also reported at two apartment buildings and other industrial facilities.

As well as property damage, at least 61 people were killed and 327 others wounded in the last week of July by Ukrainian drone strikes and shelling, according to the Russian foreign ministry.

The overnight attacks also come days after Moscow said debris from a Ukrainian drone fell onto a crowded beach in southern Russia on Monday, killing at least seven people.

A day later, shocking footage emerged of a Russian drone stalking a vegetable vendor in the Ukrainian city of Kherson, chasing him around a vehicle before exploding. The man was injured, but survived the attack.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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