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Unidentified object causes disruption at Leipzig airport

<i>Tobias Junghanns/picture-alliance/dpa/AP via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Two police vehicles are parked at Leipzig/Halle Airport on Wednesday after the airport was forced to suspended flight operations overnight.
<i>Tobias Junghanns/picture-alliance/dpa/AP via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Two police vehicles are parked at Leipzig/Halle Airport on Wednesday after the airport was forced to suspended flight operations overnight.
By
Updated
today at 3:10 AM
Published 3:27 AM

By Sophie Tanno, CNN

(CNN) — An unidentified object caused disruption at Leipzig airport overnight into Wednesday, forcing the suspension of flight operations and the diversion of some aircraft, German police said.

Police said in a statement they were investigating after the object was seen flying near the airport shortly before midnight, prompting the diversion of several aircraft, including a passenger plane, to other airports.

A bomb disposal robot was deployed as part of the investigation, they said.

Police have not confirmed reports the object may have been a drone, but Germany has been on heightened alert in recent months over unauthorized drone activity following a string of incidents near airports, military sites and other sensitive infrastructure.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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