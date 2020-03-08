Press Conference: Local public health emergency proclamation issued due to coronavirus case in Riverside County

News Headlines



In a press conference, Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County Health Officer, issued a local public health emergency proclamation on Sunday.



Kaiser said they believe the community exposure is low. At this time, they believe the patient is not connected to any Riverside County schools.



They are conducting an investigation to see if anyone has been exposed to the virus.



Eisenhower Health has a COVID-19 hotline, if you feel like you have symptoms please call this hotline 760-837-8988.

As of now, no patient information will be released including patient’s status, age, address, or details of exposure.

More details, will be coming out in the next couple of days.