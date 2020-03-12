Valley shoppers stock up on supplies as coronavirus fears intensify

News Headlines

Large crowds at Costco in Palm Desert were lined up before the store's 10 a.m. opening.

"Its crazy," said Mrs. Worswick, from Palm Desert.

The line to get into Costco stretched around the building.

"Good morning guys, thank you for your patience. Please have your Costco card. We're out of paper towels and toilet paper," said Costco employee.

Employees outside notified customers supplies are flying off the shelves. Some gone within ten minutes of opening the doors.

"This is absolutely nuts. I don't know what to say," said Mrs. Worswick

Customers loaded carts with bundles of toilet paper, paper towels, and even doubling up cases of water.

Photos were taken inside showing shoppers waiting in line.

"Everybody rushed right to the toilet paper and people were kinda of banging each other to get there," said Karen Parker. "I think but once you get there its pretty organized. The workers had everybody trying to stay in a single file when you got in line."



Paula Hoy, an Indio resident, waiting in line Thursday morning to buy her family's household essentials.



"I have no stock, " said Hoy. "This is it...thats what we go through as families when you have children you go through a lot of toilet paper."

Hoy said she saw how backed up the lines were and decided to stop by other stores.

"There's nobody that has it so unfortunately you have to stand in line," said Hoy.

According to Costco's financial report, February sales had an uptick in consumer demand. They attribute it to concerns over the coronavirus. And have taken measures even further for shoppers who are caught up in the frenzy.

"Thank you for putting on a limit because people need need every two weeks and were not able to get it any place else," said Hoy.