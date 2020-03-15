Gov. Newsom calls for closure of bars and home isolation for seniors
Governor Gavin Newsom addressed the state about the current status of coronavirus in a news conference on Sunday.
Here are the executive orders from Gov. Newsom:
Seniors 65 or older are asked to home isolate and people with chronic conditions.
Bars, nightclubs, breweries, wineries are asked to close. Newsom called these establishments a "nonessential function" at this time.
Restaurants will remain open but are asked to reduce the current occupancy by half.
View the Livestream.
