Skip to Content
News Headlines
By
today at 3:02 pm
Published 12:39 pm

Gov. Newsom calls for closure of bars and home isolation for seniors

GOV NEWSOM 2

Governor Gavin Newsom addressed the state about the current status of coronavirus in a news conference on Sunday.

Here are the executive orders from Gov. Newsom:

Seniors 65 or older are asked to home isolate and people with chronic conditions.

Bars, nightclubs, breweries, wineries are asked to close. Newsom called these establishments a "nonessential function" at this time.

Restaurants will remain open but are asked to reduce the current occupancy by half.

View the Livestream. Click Here.

Breaking News / KESQ Breaking News Mobile Push Alert / News / Top Stories

Dani Romero

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply