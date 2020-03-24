Santa Fe Restaurant delivering food to farm workers

Coronavirus

During this time, where coronavirus is closing the doors to many restaurants and only allowing them to be open for take-out orders, Some are giving back to the community in any way they can. Tuesday morning, Santa Fe Restaurant made over 400 burritos and delivered them to farm workers in the East Valley.

Pedro Padilla, the owner of Santa Fe Restaurant said by "Giving food, we are giving love.” Padillo said he recommends people to stay home but him and his workers can't stay home because many people need them.

