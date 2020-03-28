Palm Springs couple still holds wedding amid coronavirus warnings

News Headlines

Everyone’s lives have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic that is especially true for a couples here in the valley who were planning to walk down the aisle.

News Channel 3 caught up with one couple who was surprised by a neighbor’s gesture to help them tie the knot amid the outbreak.

George Matus and Tony Hernandez became engaged last year.

They had planned their big day for a bigger venue but changed plans when they discovered they would have to limit the number of guests because of coronavirus concerns.



“When we found the location, we were just thinking of doing it in the middle of the street," said Hernandez. "Just have a quick ceremony.”

The couple liking one home in particular as a backdrop notified the homeowner about their plan to marry in the street in front of her house.

“We literally just wanted to get married in the middle of the street so we could use the background, " said Hernandez. "She was offering everything.”

The homeowner, Bridget Kraychir-Meissner, said she couldn’t let the couple get married on the street.

“How about we do it inside so you don’t get runover," said Meissner. "Come inside the property and they took a look around and said yes."

Meissner said this is a time to help others.

“It's the least thing we could do to give back, just to see the smile on their face right now as they take pictures with their immediate family," said Meissner. "They are in love so we help them make their dream come true.”

A celebration the pair said they’ll never forget.

“we both are extremely grateful that someone so great who we don’t know lend us her beautiful home to do this," said Hernandez. " It means a lot to us, there is nothing we could ever do to repair her but show our extreme heartfelt gratitude.”