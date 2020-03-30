Fit in 42 Studios offering free workouts for kids daily

Coronavirus

As schools remain closed and kids are spending more time at home Fit in 42 Studios is offering a free kids "Recess" program to families in the Coachella Valley. The program started on Monday March 23rd, and they had 65 families online through zoom just by word of mouth. By the next day that number jumped to 88 families. Four days later, 121 families joined online.

Jason Organ, the general manager of Fit in 42 Studios said, "We are ecstatic about the participation but we know we haven't even scratched the surface and would love to get " Recess" into more homes throughout our beautiful valley that needs a lot of positivity right now and the kids need something to look forward to."

If your kids are participating in this class send videos to share@kesq.com to be featured on the story this evening! News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi will have more tonight on KESQ.