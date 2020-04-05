Local hairstylist creates DIY coloring kits amid salon closures

News Headlines

With hair salons and barber shops being closed for weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, some are swapping those regular salon appointments with an at-home diy beauty parlor.



Robin Belle from Yucca Valley is trying it. She picked up her home hair kit at The Color Bar.

"A couple of gray's are coming through," said Belle. "Let's do it."

Belle said she's taking the risk of coloring her own hair after years of going to a professional.

"Well its turning into an ombre and I don't do ombres," said Belle.

Megan Nielsen-Garcia, Co-owner of The Color Bar Salon said she created these home hair kits after being flooded with messages from clients, who were seeking alternatives.

"During these times, people need to remain feeling confident and beautiful," said Nielsen-Garcia. "We feel like hair is our biggest accessory."



Garcia said she wanted to offer her expertise and prevent residents from running into other issues later on.

"You don't want to assume the color you're putting is the one," said Nielsen-Garcia. "It can lead to a bigger problem than what you have at hand."

Although hairdresser, Nielsen-Garcia does not recommend you cutting your hair, she does offer you some styling tips.

"Braids, twists, use of bobby pins, the way we curl our hair," said Nielsen-Garcia. "If we wear it straight, you see alot of the imperfections of a haircut, don’t be afraid to grab a curling iron.”

And for men trying to maintain their look.



"Use a pomade, there are other forms of gel to really style it," said Nielsen-Garcia. "Push it back to keep it out of your face."

If you are going to take matters into your own hands and cut your hair consider this for women's hair.

"With the appropriate scissors and extreme caution, just trim a very straight line with the scissors," said Nielsen-Garcia. "You can use your comb to guide you as you go down but again just cut those ends."

And men looking to groom.



"You want to trim that line," said Nielsen-Garcia. "This is the line you need to keep clean."

For more information on the at home hair kits. Click Here.