San Bernardino County allows drive-in religious services

Mixed emotions after the San Bernardino County officials changed their orders to allow drive in religious services this weekend.

“I think it's okay but I think everyone should just stay at home and just do everything online, it would be the best," said Tracy Keith, from Joshua Tree.

Yucca Valley resident, Horace Miller chiming in on the changes.



“At this time, you have to be cautious and careful and driving thru," said Miller. "You don’t want to stop people from congregating but you also want to be safe.”

On Wednesday, San Bernardino County officials clarified their orders on pre planned drive-in religious services. The statement said they can proceed with services but congregates must be kept apart to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Full statement from San Bernardino County. Click Here.

Joshua Springs Calvary Chapel in Yucca Valley is one of the churches offering a drive-in Easter celebration this Sunday.

“For us, there’s zero chance of a virus being spread because everyone is quarantined in their car," said Jerel Hagerman. "They’re not getting out of their car so it's really not a gathering, they only people they are with are the people that they came with.”



Senior Pastor, Jerel Hagerman said his congregation has been doing car crusade services for the past three weeks and no one has physical interaction.



“It makes sense we’re not breaking any rules whatsoever," said Hagerman. "We’re going way above and beyond what any commercial establishments can do because you have to get out of your car at those places."

John Andrews, Director of Communications for the Diocese of San Bernardino said they will not be holding any public masses for Easter and everything will continue to be online.



“For the Catholic church, the nature of our mass there’s alot of moments of person to person contact most especially in the giving of communion, it would present some definite logistic challenges if we actually wanted to have a mass where we distributed communion.”

“I think they should be able to do it but just Easter and that's it," said Jane Jarlsberg from Joshua Tree.