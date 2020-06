News Headlines

Cal fire says multiple mulch fires are burning near the area of Avenue 58 and Van Buren Blvd in Thermal.

Cal Fire says the blaze began just before 11am on Wednesday morning. Roads in the area of Avenue 58 have been closed to allow firefighters to access the flames.

The mulch fire is creating a lot of smoke in the area and people are asked to avoid the area while crews battle the blaze.

