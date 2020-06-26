Coronavirus trending among younger age groups in Riverside County

News Headlines

As of Friday Riverside County reported a spike in Coronavirus among younger age groups. There were over 5,500 people ages 18-39 who were infected as of this week. People ages 40-64 also demonstrated a large infection rate. Ages 65-79 showed a significant difference, with nearly 1,500 people being infected.

During the White House Coronavirus task force briefing Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, emphasized the infection rate among younger generations.

"If we look at the numbers that you’re probably here later on, the overwhelming majority now of people who are getting infected are young people-- likely the people that you see in the clips and in the paper who are out in crowds enjoying themselves."

Dr. Fauci went on to say that people are part of a process, and whether an individual shows symptoms or is asymptomatic, they will likely infect someone else.

