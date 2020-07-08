Police investigate shooting in Desert Hot Springs

News Headlines

One person has been reportedly shot in Desert Hot Springs late Wednesday morning.

According to Desert Hot Springs Police Chief Jim Henson, they got a call around 11:20 a.m. of a possible gunshot victim. They arrived to the area of the 68-100 block of Calle Las Tiendas and found one person suffering from a gunshot, that person is being transported to the hospital. No word on the victim's identity or condition at this time.

Officers are in the area trying to determine where the shooting actually occurred and who might have been responsible. Steer clear of the area. This is a developing story, check back for updates.