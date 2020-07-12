Dangerous heat will continue Sunday and Monday for the desert

News Headlines

On Saturday, Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 119°. This is very hot, considering the record high temperature for July 11 is 121° from 1958.

Dangerous heat will continue Sunday. A ridge of high pressure does remain in control, though it will be weakening today. Temperatures are still expected to remain well above average and very hot. We are also watching the potential for record breaking temperatures. The record for Palm Springs today is 120° set in 1985. The forecast today is just a couple degrees below this record high.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for the Coachella Valley through Monday night at 8 p.m. Temperatures will be dangerously hot up to 120°.

A Heat Advisory remains for areas west, including the mountains where temperatures will still be hot enough for possible heat illness. High temperatures are expected to reach to 100°.

Remember all those tips to stay safe in the heat as temperatures climb this weekend:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water

Stay away from alcohol or caffeine as it dehydrates your body

Wear light colored clothing

Wear loose fitting clothing

Apply sunscreen regularly

Take frequent breaks in the shade

Check on family members and neighbors

Watch for heat related illness

Never leave children or pets unattended inside of a closed vehicle

It won't be until Tuesday where we can feel a little bit cooler as the ridge of high pressure in control pushes south and cooler air filters farther inland.