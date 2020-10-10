One person killed in SUV crash in Rancho Mirage

News Headlines

One person died in a deadly car accident in Rancho Mirage Saturday morning.

It happened at 7:48 on northbound Bob Hope Drive north of Dinah Shore.

A representative from the sheriff's department says the 37-year-old driver from Desert Hot Springs was traveling at a high rate of speed on Bob Hope Drive, when the driver lost control of the white sport utility vehicle, crashed into a curb, and rolled the vehicle.

The person who died was ejected from the SUV and their name has not yet been released.

There is no word yet on how the accident happened and no word yet on whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.