Tensions run high with election day tomorrow

News Headlines

Many people have already voted for elections but many are going out to the polls tomorrow on election day. Tensions run high for voters across the states and Coachella Valley.

News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi goes out into the community today talking with voters and how they are feeling going into election day. She will also speak with a mental health professional on how to ease the anxiety associated with the upcoming election. Tune in tonight all new at 6 p.m.