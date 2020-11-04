Palm Desert election: A historic race with a new district

News Headlines

A historic election for Palm Desert in 2020 with a District 1 and District 2.

In the polls, Karina Quintanilla is leading for the seat in District 1. If she wins, she will replace incumbent Susan Marie Weber who has been on city council since 2012 and served as mayor for two terms.

Quintanilla would be the first Latina on council, if elected. In a Facebook post early Wednesday, she said, "I am humbly honored.We did it, everyone! Our small but mighty campaign team worked hard, ran a clean race, and made a historic change in Palm Desert. I am honored to be the first Latina elected to Palm Desert City Council. #NewDistrictNewVoice."

In District 2, it seems incumbent Gina Nestande and incumbent Kathleen Kelly will keep their seats.

