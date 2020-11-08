Desert Hot Springs Police investigate deadly shooting

News Headlines

Desert Hot Springs Police confirm that they are in the process of investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday evening.

According to a news release sent out early Sunday morning, Desert Hot Springs Police say that around 7:00 Saturday night they received a call about a possible shooting victim on the 66-789 block of 8th Street.

Officers found a woman with a single gunshot wound. The victim was declared deceased on scene. There is no mention of a suspect at this time but Desert Hot Springs Police say their Detective Bureau has taken over the investigation and it is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Desert Hot Springs Police Department. We will bring your more details as we get the.