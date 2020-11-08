Evacuations ordered near Wind driven mulch fire burning in North Palm Springs

News Headlines

Photo courtesy: Craig Mackenhausen

Update at 11:45am: The fire is now at 8 acres and residents living north of El Dorado Road to Garnet Road have been ordered to evacuate due to the fire.

Fire crews are working a fast moving wind driven mulch fire in North Palm Springs on Sunday. According to Cal Fire several mulch mounds ignited in North Palm Springs, prompting a response from several surrounding fire departments.



The fire was reported at 8:35 a.m. at Kellogg and Pipeline roads, and the fire involves several large mulch piles and is being fueled by gusty winds.

Several agencies have been dispatched to the scene to help fight the fire including crews from Palm Springs Fire and other nearby departments. Check back later for updates.

