November 9, 2020 5:56 pm
Fantasy Springs looking to hire 16 public safety officers at job fair Tuesday

Fantasy springs is looking to hire 16 Security/Public Safety Officers at a job fair on Tuesday, November 10th, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Special Events Center. Masks are required and applicants will be temperature screened. Stations will maintain strict social distancing
standards.

The employees would be in charge of the safety of all guests and employees. Officials with Fantasy Springs say it is a great position for someone interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement, as a
paramedic or first responder.

No experience is required but they are looking for someone with excellent communication and customer service skills.

News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi will have more about this job fair tonight on KESQ.

Taban Sharifi

Taban Sharifi is a Meteorologist and Reporter with KESQ News Channel 3, The Desert’s News & Weather Leader. Learn more about Taban here.

