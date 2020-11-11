Tenant at mobile home park complains about “horrible” conditions and lack of response from code enforcement

News Headlines

A tenant at a Yucca Valley mobile home park is complaining about what she calls "horrible" living conditions at the park.

She tells News Channel 3 that her complaints are largely being ignored by the park manager, and says code enforcement officers have listened to her complaints for six months yet have failed to take action.

Her complaints include trailers without functioning toilets, a septic tank that is full and not properly maintained, trash and old appliances dumped on and near the trailer park, along with rats at the park.

Today News Channel 3 will investigate her complaints and concerns. We'll also reach out to the park's manager and owner, along with reaching out to the code enforcement department in an effort to help her find resolution.

