Saturday morning, firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire on Fargo St.

Cal Fire says the abandoned theater ignited just after 7 a.m.

Commercial Structure Fire in Indio RPT. 7:08 A.M. 42500 Blk Fargo St. Firefighters are on scene of an abandoned theater well involved with fire. 2nd alarm response. 10 ENGS, 2 TRKS, 3 CHIEF OFFICERS, MEDIC #FargoIncident pic.twitter.com/IuYhZbP5pr — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) November 14, 2020

Large plumes of smoke were reported in the city. One resident mentioned someone being detained and handcuffed at the scene. It's not confirmed if this is related to the blaze. No other details are known at this time.

Stay with News Channel 3 on air and online for the latest on the fire.