NeighborhoodHeroes: Gent’s Alliance program continuing to help Coachella Valley young men

One Future Coachella Valley is an organization that helps Coachella Valley students succeed in college and higher education. Gent's Alliance is an initiative within that program that was created in 2015 to serve young men in the Coachella Valley.

Ernie Rios is the vice president of College of Success with One Future Coachella Valley. He said, “We’re developing a pipeline of young professionals that are returning back to the Coachella Valley to support the next generation of students following in their footsteps.” They accomplish this by offering workshops, scholarship opportunities, mentors, and wrap around support to help increase their success.

Rios expressed the disparity in college access and completion for young men and their increased need of help from the pandemic. Rios said, “We are now hearing from community partners that our young men are disengaging as a result of the expectations that families have of them to care for family member and also to find employment.”

Agustín Arreola is a previous mentee of Gent's Alliance, turned mentor. “The mentorship has been such a strong foundation of my life and it has led me to where I am today.” He is currently working for the non profit organization Lift to Rise. They help the future of families in the Coachella Valley. Arreola said, “One of the persons who introduced me to Lift to Rise when I applied was actually a scholar of One Future Coachella Valley.” He expressed the networking and guidance from this program brought him to where he is today.

Rios said they are now looking to increase the scale of support services to young men. He said this is, "To make sure we don’t lose more young men in the process as a result of the current pandemic.” Arreola added, “And that’s going to be transferred to our economy and to other aspects of the Coachella Valley and just make it a vibrant community.”

If you, or someone you know, wants to get involved with Gent's Alliance or One Future Coachella Valley you can visit their website: https://www.onefuturecv.org/

