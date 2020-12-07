See the new additions to the Magic Jungle Wildlife Preserve

News Headlines

The Magic Jungle Wildlife Preserve has some new additions to the family. They have been near the Coachella Valley for nearly 15 years. Originally they were located in the Palm Springs area and transitioned to a larger, 80 acre area in the Lucerne Valley.

Two brand new habitats have been created with two more being built for incoming animals. Kele Younger is the director and founder of the Magic Jungle Wildlife Preserve in the Lucerne Valley. She brought News Channel 3 along as the Eurasian Arctic White wolves explored their newly built habitat. Younger said, “They’re approximately one half acre, so they’re larger. So they take more fencing and materials.” The new habitats are being created for new red foxes brought into the facility as well.

Misha the tiger

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many zoos and preserves are being forced to close due to economic impacts. Younger said they are getting a lot of calls from closing facilities or those downsizing facilities asking her to take in more animals. Younger said, “So we are taking a pair of bobcats in. we just got the import permits from the state to bring them in. They’re not quite one year old.” They are also taking in a couple of Timber wolves in January. She added that the they would like to take in more animals but can only take in what they can physically afford. She noted that they have to be conservative with funding.

New red fox living at the Magic Jungle Wildlife Preserve

Misha is a tiger they have had for quite some time. People were not able to see her for a while due to an infection she had in her paw. She is now finally out of surgery, out and about, recovering, and ready to be seen.

Younger said, “As a rescue facility we are sort of a last stop for animals that would probably be euthanized.” The preserve is asking if you are looking for someplace to donate this holiday season, to think of them. They are accepting donations through PayPal or to be mailed into their address. To find out more on how to make a donation, visit their website: https://www.themagicjunglewildlifepreserve.org/

Younger encouraged people to help support all wildlife preserves or rescues people care about. She said, “Please don’t be discouraged about what you saw on Tiger King. That’s a very limited amount of “big cat rescue sanctuaries” it has nothing to do with the rest of the industry.”

Younger said once animals come to the Magic Jungle Wildlife Preserve, they don't breed them, they don't trade them, and they don't sell them. The animals come to the preserve as their forever home to live in peace for the rest of their lives.

News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi will have a closer look at the animals and the preserve tonight all new at 6!