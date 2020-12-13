Breaking News: Wildfire begins Sunday morning near Beaumont

News Headlines

Sunday 8:30 a.m.:

San Gorgonio Pass CHP says the wildfire is now 1,000 acres. They are urging travelers to avoid the area.

Sunday 8:00 a.m.:

Firefighters are on the scene of a 300 acre wildfire near the intersection of La Borde Canyon Road and Jack Rabbit Trail. This is south of Beaumont. Firefighters say the fire started just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning. At this time, it's 0% contained.

Wildland Fire: 1:00 a.m. La Borde Canyon Rd. X Jack Rabbit Trail south of Beaumont. 300 acres, 0% contained. Updates posted on the Sanderson Incident fact sheet: https://t.co/pSmyt9bOvl #SandersonFIRE pic.twitter.com/CwhzIUi8IP — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) December 13, 2020

