Breaking News: Wildfire begins Sunday morning near Beaumont
Sunday 8:30 a.m.:
San Gorgonio Pass CHP says the wildfire is now 1,000 acres. They are urging travelers to avoid the area.
Sunday 8:00 a.m.:
Firefighters are on the scene of a 300 acre wildfire near the intersection of La Borde Canyon Road and Jack Rabbit Trail. This is south of Beaumont. Firefighters say the fire started just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning. At this time, it's 0% contained.
We have a crew on the way to the wildfire near Beaumont to gether more information.
