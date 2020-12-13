Skip to Content
News Headlines
By
today at 8:31 am
Published 8:06 am

Breaking News: Wildfire begins Sunday morning near Beaumont

Sunday 8:30 a.m.:
San Gorgonio Pass CHP says the wildfire is now 1,000 acres. They are urging travelers to avoid the area.

Sunday 8:00 a.m.:
Firefighters are on the scene of a 300 acre wildfire near the intersection of La Borde Canyon Road and Jack Rabbit Trail. This is south of Beaumont. Firefighters say the fire started just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning. At this time, it's 0% contained.

We have a crew on the way to the wildfire near Beaumont to gether more information. Stay with News Channel 2 for continuing coverage as we learn more about this wildfire.

News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Taban Sharifi

Taban Sharifi is a Meteorologist and Reporter with KESQ News Channel 3, The Desert’s News & Weather Leader. Learn more about Taban here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content