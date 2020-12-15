Coachella Valley small businesses being given $1 million in PPE for free

News Headlines

The Coachella Valley Economic Partnership (CVEP) is providing

Coachella Valley small businesses with more than $1 million in personal

protective equipment (PPE). The program is called the "Million Mask Giveaway" and is made possible by the California Governor's

Office of Emergency Services (CalOES).

CVEP is partnering with the nine cities of the Coachella Valley to assist in the distribution of 1,440,000 face masks, 96,000 16.9 oz bottles of hand sanitizers, and 40,400 face shields to eligible Coachella Valley small businesses.

News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi will have more on tonight on KESQ and how small businesses can get this PPE.