California Highway Patrol delivers 15,000 new toys to families in need

The California Highway Patrol held their annual ‘CHiPs for Kids’ toy drive event on Christmas Eve morning -- delivering toys to families in need.

“The reaction is honestly the best part. Because they’re so thankful, so overjoyed. I’m excited to see what this year brings,” said Jacqueline Quintero, public information officer, CHP.

The CHP partnered with local stores and the community donated more than 15,000 toys to make this year’s event possible.

Volunteers from ACME Moving & Storage providing the trucks and transportation. “Personally myself, I grew up in a large family and we didn’t have a whole lot. To be able to give back today it’s a blessing,” said Maurice Trudell, owner, ACME Moving & Storage.

After a year that’s been incredibly difficult for everyone, families expressed gratitude for the surprise visit, joy and holiday cheer.

“It's really special because not everyday people give out gifts. And not everyday can we buy our children gifts,” said Teresa Eliesa, an east valley resident.

“It’s been very rough and a little bit uneasy. It’s very nice that our community came together so we can ease their year and help them end with a smile,” added officer Quintero.