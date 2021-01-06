Palm Springs launches COVID-19 financial aid hotline

News Headlines

Local businesses continue to struggle as the stay at home order remains in place. The city of Palm Springs is working to help businesses impacted by the shutdown by launching a new COVID-19 financial aid hotline: (760) 323-8273.

Businesses can also email psadvisor@palmspringsca.gov. We’re told people can call or email seven days a week and get help completing the application for federal PPP and the state’s Small Business Grant Relief Program.

The city says people who call or email for assistance should get a response within 24 hours.